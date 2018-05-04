Creative Services Senior Producer

Beaches, sunshine, thrill rides and water parks! WKMG News 6 in Orlando is looking for a Senior Creative Services Producer! The Senior Creative Services Promotions Producer will carry out all aspects of on-air, social media and web promotion. They will create and execute high quality image campaigns, POP’s, PSAs and special report promos. The Senior Creative Services Producer is also responsible for creating graphics and animations necessary for their promos on all platforms, as well as, being able to create graphics for newscasts.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Create and execute high quality image campaigns, POP’s, PSA’s and special report promos for all platforms.

Design and execute various print, outdoor and internet/social media campaigns..

Create graphics, animations for promos on all platforms and in newscasts.

Attends station-sponsored promotional events as needed.

Handle all stages of production (planning, scripting, scheduling, shooting, editing, distribution.)

Must be a strong and compelling writer.

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays and on short notice.

Fluency in Adobe CC (Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Illustrator, Audition) are essential.

Must be a natural problem solver who can thrive in a deadline and fast based environment with changing priorities.

Must be self -motivated with the ability to start a project, complete it and meet deadlines without constant supervision.

Reports to Creative Services Director

Must have a valid driver’s license with a driving record acceptable to the Company

QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum of four years in multimedia news/marketing production.

Highly knowledgeable and experienced in directing talent.

Must be highly qualified, knowledgeable in all aspects of the pre and post-production process including, but not limited to, directing camera and lighting crews, as well as, knowledge of various cameras and functionality.

Proficiency in third applications such as Cinema 4D a plus.

Instinct for eye catching, high impact design and knowledgeable of media trends.

Experienced in digital and social promotion.

Familiar with the fundamentals of news promotion and production.

Excellent communication skills are essential

Must have a strong demo reel of work reflecting skills on all platforms.

TO APPLY:

E-mail or send resume and reel to: kpeoples@wkmg.com

WKMG –TV

Attn: Kymberli Peoples -Creative Services Director

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

No Phone Calls Please

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen, required reference checks, background checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.