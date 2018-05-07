Enterprise

WKMG-TV, the Graham Media Group-owned station in sunny Orlando, seeks a motivated, high-energy Creative Writer-Producer to join our award winning creative team.  Candidate will be responsible for bringing the Local 6 brand to life through compelling writing, superior editing and strategic conceptualization.  The qualified candidate must be able to conceive, write, edit and succeed in a high-energy, results-oriented media environment.  Ideal candidate will be an innovative thinker and a self-motivator with the ability to contribute ideas and learn from those around them.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Must be able to write compelling, engaging promotional messages for all platforms.
  • Write, produce and edit compelling news image and topical promotions.
  • Social media marketing and content development.
  • Assist in all areas of station promotions, marketing, commercial production, special projects, community events and more.
  • Participate fully in daily news meetings.
  • Work well with news producers, photographers and reporters in the field.
  • Produce image, web videos and other promotions as assigned.
  • Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays on short notice.
  • Must be able to work a night side position.
     

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Two years + television promotion experience.
  • Exceptional knowledge of Premier or Final cut experience and After Effects a plus.
  • Willingness to work flexible schedules.
  • Both a team player and a solo act rolled into one.
  • Ability to problem-solve, find positive solutions to challenges.
  • Must be well-organized and highly motivated.

 

TO APPLY:

E-mail or send resume and reel to:  kpeoples@wkmg.com

No Phone Calls Please

WKMG –TV

Attn: Kymberli Peoples -Creative Services Director

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

 

Note:  All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.  Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen and required reference checks, background checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.  In addition to complying with Federal Law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable State and Local Laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

