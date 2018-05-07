WKMG-TV, the Graham Media Group-owned station in sunny Orlando, seeks a motivated, high-energy Creative Writer-Producer to join our award winning creative team. Candidate will be responsible for bringing the Local 6 brand to life through compelling writing, superior editing and strategic conceptualization. The qualified candidate must be able to conceive, write, edit and succeed in a high-energy, results-oriented media environment. Ideal candidate will be an innovative thinker and a self-motivator with the ability to contribute ideas and learn from those around them.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Must be able to write compelling, engaging promotional messages for all platforms.

Write, produce and edit compelling news image and topical promotions.

Social media marketing and content development.

Assist in all areas of station promotions, marketing, commercial production, special projects, community events and more.

Participate fully in daily news meetings.

Work well with news producers, photographers and reporters in the field.

Produce image, web videos and other promotions as assigned.

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays on short notice.

Must be able to work a night side position.



QUALIFICATIONS:

Two years + television promotion experience.

Exceptional knowledge of Premier or Final cut experience and After Effects a plus.

Willingness to work flexible schedules.

Both a team player and a solo act rolled into one.

Ability to problem-solve, find positive solutions to challenges.

Must be well-organized and highly motivated.

TO APPLY:

E-mail or send resume and reel to: kpeoples@wkmg.com

No Phone Calls Please

WKMG –TV

Attn: Kymberli Peoples -Creative Services Director

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

