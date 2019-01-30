WKMG-TV, the Graham Media Group-owned, CBS-affiliated station in Orlando, is seeking a highly-motivated, self-starting journalist to join the team as our full-time night-side digital editor.

The digital editor is responsible for creating and posting content, including articles, images, videos, media galleries and other projects for ClickOrlando.com. The position is also an integral part of our social media coverage, with an emphasis on creating engaging posts and creating a bond with our viewers.

The ideal candidate should thrive in a fast-paced, deadline-driven, high-pressure environment and possess strong AP-style writing skills and technical knowledge. Strong communication skills are key because the digital editor will be an advocate for ClickOrlando.com in the newsroom and beyond. Hours, some of which require working alone, include weeknights and holidays.

REQUIREMENTS:

Produce content for station website and social media in a fast-paced, breaking news environment.

Write original stories based on station news gathering.

Create unique, “digital-friendly” stories.

Participate in the news gathering process, including editorial meetings.

Work closely with producers, assignment editors and news managers.

Copy/edit stories written by the station staff.

Knowledge of social media, online tools.

Video-editing skills required.

Proficient with image-editing skills a must.

Strong writing skills, sound editorial judgment and highly developed digital skills.

Ability to work well under pressure and meet deadlines.

Must have excellent people and communication skills and possess a positive attitude.

Ability to juggle numerous projects at same time amid changing priorities.

Must be able to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends and holidays.

Valid driver's license with an acceptable driving record to the company.

Reports to Digital Manager and News Director.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor degree in journalism, mass communication, convergence or other related field preferred.

3-5 years of experience in a digital media newsroom.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Strong news ethic, judgment and professionalism.

Scheduling flexibility, especially for breaking news.

LOCATION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY:

Send resume or email to Daniel Dahm at ddahm@wkmg.com. (NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE)

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.



