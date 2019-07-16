Florida Lottery celebrates inaugural National Lottery Week

The week of July 15 has been deemed National Lottery Week by the Florida Lottery and other lotteries across North America to acknowledge lottery contributions to education and local communities they serve.

To celebrate, the Florida Lottery is highlighting a different theme each day this week including education, recognizing dedicated retailers, encouraging responsible gaming practices and highlighting winners.

According to Florida Lottery officials, “Approximately 98 percent of Florida Lottery revenue is reinvested back into Florida’s economy through prize payouts, commissions to more than 13,000 Florida retailers, and contributions to education. Florida is ranked second among U.S. lotteries in terms of sales and efficiency, making Florida one of the most successful lotteries in the country.”

More than $35 billion has been contributed from the Florida Lottery to education since 1988, according to a press release.

“Our contributions to Florida communities go far beyond the numbers,” said Florida Lottery Secretary Jim Poppell. “Through the Bright Futures Scholarship and enhancements to education, we are able to create opportunities for students all across Florida. We also work to create lasting impacts in Florida communities through food drives, cleanups, mentorship programs and more. The Florida Lottery is proud to celebrate National Lottery Week and the partners, players and retailers across our state that help us give back to Florida communities.”



