Free Pitbull concert to benefit Orlando police Officer Kevin Valencia

ORLANDO, Fla. - Attorney Dan Newlin is organizing a free community concert starring music superstars Pitbull and Nacho to benefit Orlando police Officer Kevin Valencia, who was shot in the line of duty.

The free concert will be June 1 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

"Don’t bring anything to the concert; just come show your support for the Valencia family,” said Newlin, a former law enforcement officer.

Newlin said he wants the community to remember Valencia's plight.

''When tragedy happens, it is often a big news event, and then people seem to forget," Newlin said. "We can never allow our community to forget Officer Kevin Valencia and how he and his family continue to suffer and fight today. As a community, it is important that we show the highest level of respect and honor for Officer Kevin Valencia and having a free community concert is a great way to show our support for the Valencia family.”

Officer Kevin Valencia’s story

Valencia, 27, reported for duty June 10, like he had the past three years.

Around 11:30 p.m., Valencia was dispatched to a domestic violence call, and a previously convicted felon, Gary Lindsey, opened fire on him, authorities said. Valencia was struck in the front portion of his face, and a bullet traveled through his eye into his brain.

A 21-hour standoff ensued, and it was learned that Lindsey killed four children before he turned the gun on himself.

Valencia was rushed to a hospital, where he underwent intensive brain surgery. After receiving emergency care at Orlando Regional Medical Center, Valencia was transferred to specialized care at Shepherd Hospital in Atlanta, where he underwent his 11th surgery.

Valencia recently returned home to Central Florida, but he's still in a coma and his medical condition remains minimally changed.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.