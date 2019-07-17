Unlike conventional medicine, which focuses on attempting to treat disease once it occurs, Klonel Chiropractic & Rehabilitation Center emphasizes improving your health in an effort to reduce the risk of pain and illness in the first place.

Most people would rather be healthy and avoid illness, if they could.

This is one of the main reasons for the big surge in the popularity of our wellness center. Whether you’ve been in a car or truck accident, lifted too heavy at home or fallen during sports activities, Dr. Klonel can evaluate your injury and determine the best approach to care.

With a combination of hands on care, in office therapies and home stretching and flexibility exercises, we will get to the cause of the problem and fix the underlying spine injury causing the pinched nerve. People are recognizing the benefit of seeking an alternative to traditional medicine; one that will help them achieve and maintain optimal health.

Please take the time to meet the doctor, team, and our wellness network dedicated to helping you achieve your wellness objectives. To fully understand the nature of your health we recommend you join our free website membership program.

As a patient at Klonel Chiropractic & Rehabilitation Center we will personally tailor a wellness program specifically targeted to your wellness needs using the least invasive yet highly-effective techniques and services.

