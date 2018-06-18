Multi-Media Journalist/Reporter

Tell great stories in a great market! WKMG-TV in Orlando is looking for an expert storyteller who can work contacts and break exclusive stories. Ideal candidates are self-motivated and can enterprise, research and deliver compelling stories that impact the lives, families, homes and jobs of our viewers. Everyone on our team produces material for all our platforms on-air, online and mobile. A passion to win, a strong work ethic and a positive outlook are vital qualifications. Qualified candidates will have at least 5 years of reporting experience.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Work with news management to examine significant ideas for news reports and features.

Evaluate/analyze leads and tips to develop story ideas.

Cultivate and maintain credible news sources.

Ability to shoot and edit video.

Travel to the scene of a news story, gather and compile information into the proper form for editing and broadcast.

Present live or taped interviews and voice-over reports in the field or studio.

Follow up on previous reported stories for updates.

Develop original, imaginative and creative ways to tell/show news stories.

Coordinate news coverage activities with producers, other photographers, editors, news management.

Meet daily deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Discretion, maturity and composure, especially under pressure.

Adapt quickly to changing priorities and breaking news.

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays and irregular hours on a moment’s notice.

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license and driving record acceptable to the company.

Reports to News Director.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Degree in Journalism preferred.

Demonstrable experience and talent as a TV reporter.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Strong news ethics, judgment and professionalism.

Maintain professional contact and discretion with community leaders, news sources and the public.

Ability to work independently in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

Team Player

Scheduling flexibility, especially for breaking news.

Must be able to travel and fly to various locations in an airplane or helicopter.

LOCATION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY:

Send reel or link and resume to News Director Allison McGinley at amcginley@wkmg.com. (No Phone Calls Please!)

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.



