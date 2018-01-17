News Producer

Orlando -- beaches, theme parks -- where local news becomes national headlines!

If you are looking to get your foot in the door at one of the most competitive television stations in Central Florida, this is where you need to be. Our job opening could be your career opportunity. WKMG News 6 is looking for a Newscast Producer who loves breaking news, is driven by the desire to create an interesting and engaging newscast by communication with reporters and anchors and showcasing stories on our brand new interactive set. WKMG wins Edward R. Murrow, Emmy and AP awards. WKMG was just nominated as a finalist for the National Association of Broadcasters Service to America award. We grow our Associate Producers into Producers, Reporters, and Managers. This truly is an opportunity to get your foot in the door in a top 20 market and learn from some of the best in the business. Orlando News thrives on breaking news and often our breaking local story ends up as a national news headline. Come live, learn and work where news breaks!

Responsibilities:

Write and Produce creative daily newscast in a fast-paced, graphics-intensive environment.

Story ideas in daily meetings.

Responsible for content, use of video and graphics and logistical coordination.

Responsible for coordination of all production functions.

Communicate, coordinate and assist reporters in story development.

Research for facts and credibility and new information.

Reports to Executive Producer.

Required skills:

Must have the ability to manage people and other resources.

Ability to work in fast paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.

Discretion, maturity, and ability to maintain composure-especially under pressure.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience preferred.

Minimum of two years producing experience in a contemporary broadcast news environment preferred.

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record to the Company.

Must be able to travel.

Location of position:

WKMG-TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

Contact:

Send resume or email to: Allison McGinley

No Phone Calls Please

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination. Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a background check and pre-employment drug screen.

