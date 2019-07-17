Orange County Supervisor of Elections

Don’t forget to stop by the Supervisor of Elections booth at the Expo on August 4th!

We have great information about the upcoming elections.

The Supervisor of Elections, an elected official, is mandated by Florida law to register voters and keep voter registration records current for Orange County and 13 municipalities.

The Supervisor of Elections qualified county candidates, conducts elections, arranges precincts, selects polling places, appoints and instructs election boards, tabulated and publishes results, serves on the County Canvassing Board, and compiles and furnishes statistical information for election analysis.

Online Florida Voter Registration here.

Check Your Voter Registration here.

Find Your Orange County Polling Place here.

Orange County Voter Guide here.

