Family sues Osceola School District over student's takedown

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County school district and one of its former school resource officers are facing a lawsuit from the family of a former student.

The lawsuit revolves around a 2015 incident where a resource officer at Kissimmee Middle School was caught on camera slamming a teen to the ground.

In the video, former officer Mario Badia can be seen throwing the then 13-year-old boy to the ground and twisting his wrist.

Badia was later fired and arrested on suspicion of child abuse. According to the Orlando Sentinel, he pleaded no contest in 2016 and was sentenced to one year probation.

The lawsuit alleges the school district encouraged Badia to "intimidate and foster an environment of violence toward the students."

The teen's family is seeking more than $15,000 in damages.

District officials told News 6 they could not comment on pending litigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.