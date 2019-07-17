Polka Dogz Pet Rescue is a registered 501C3 company and our mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and re-home dogs while educating the community on responsible pet ownership.

At Polka Dogz we rely on our dedicated volunteers and donors to maintain the rescue and medical treatment of all our dogs. With your help, thousands of small dogs are saved each year.

Please visit our website for a wish list of needed donations. Items may be dropped off at either Polka Dotz store at the Winter Garden Village or The Loop.Thank you for your generosity!

Maverick the Miracle Dog

My name is Maverick…now. To you, the person who hit me, mangled my leg and left me. I was nothing but a nameless, faceless stray. To you I was nothing. You left me on the side of the road in excruciating pain and you just drove away. I was defenseless and then it happened again.

This time you broke my back and severed my spinal cord. And again, you drove away. I was paralyzed a left to die a horrible death. Luckily, a volunteer with Polka Dogs didn’t drive away. He scooped me up and got me to Polka Dogs and for the first time in my life I know love

I tell you this story because this is what Polka Dogs is about. As soon as they rescued me, I was whisked off to the emergency vet. I spent 2 days getting fluids, tests, and procedures. When that vet wanted to euthanize me they got me out of there in a hurry. I went to specialist after specialist and had a CT scan, MURI and started physical therapy, pool therapy and laser treatments. I know I cost the rescue a fortune plus Polka Dogs and a lot of great people put up their own money to help me. I even got my own custom wheelchair. They told me when Polka Dogz commits, they COMMIT and now I know that’s true. I have gone from a mangled pup on the side of the road to the Polka Dogz mascot and a beacon of hope for others.

Since I was saved, I’ve seen some pretty sad cases come through Polka Dogs and the recovery has been nothing short of amazing because they are committed. The people behind Polka Dogz will stop at nothing when it comes to caring for us because they believe in commitment no matter the cost. Please support Polka Dogz so they can continue to help dogs like me who would have no other chance. ~Maverick

Follow Polka Dogs on Facebook and Instagram. www.polkadogz.org

Polka Dogz Pet Rescue, Inc. is a registered 501c3 charity CH46175

