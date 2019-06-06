Trump attends World War II commemoration in Normandy

NORMANDY, France - President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are attending a World War II commemoration at the U.S. cemetery in Normandy on Thursday.

It commemorates 75 years since the D-Day invasion.

More than 100,000 Allied troops invaded the Normandy coastline June 6, 1944.

This was the largest seaborne invasion in history.

Four thousand of those troops died during the invasion.

The Allied forces were able to secure a stronghold on the French coast.

This led to the Allied forces gaining total control of Normandy in 77 days.

The German army surrendered less than a year later.



