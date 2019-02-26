Production Technician

If you’re looking to get your foot in the door at one of the most competitive television stations in Central Florida, this is where you need to be. Our job opening could be your career opportunity.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Operate computer teleprompter.

Serve as floor director during newscasts.

Operate professional robotic studio cameras.

Grip for commercial or other WKMG projects

Familiarity with Audio Boards, Audio Mixers and Microphones recommended.

Work on other Station Projects as assigned.

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.

Reports to Production Manager

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Minimum of two years experience in broadcast television production.

Must have clear understanding of news productions.

Must be motivated to learn all equipment.

Must possess and maintain driver’s license with driving record acceptable to the Company.

Reliable transportation required.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG-TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804



TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to Robert Kotek, Production Manager at rkotek@wkmg.com

(No phone calls please.)

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of the background checks, employment drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.











