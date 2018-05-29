Enterprise

Production Technician

WKMG-TV posts part-time job

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Operate computer teleprompter.
  • Serve as floor director during newscasts.
  • Operate professional robotic studio cameras.
  • Grip for commercial or other WKMG projects
  • Familiarity with Audio Boards, Audio Mixers and Microphones recommended.
  • Work on other Station Projects as assigned.
  • Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.
  • Reports to Production Manager.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

  • Minimum of two years experience in broadcast television production.
  • Must have clear understanding of news productions.
  • Must be motivated to learn all equipment.
  • Must possess and maintain driver’s license with driving record acceptable to the Company.
  • Reliable transportation required.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG-TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL  32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to:

Robert Kotek, Production Manager
rkotek@wkmg.com
No Phone Calls Please

Note:  Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of the background checks, employment drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.  In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
 


 


 

 

