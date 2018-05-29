Production Technician

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Operate computer teleprompter.

Serve as floor director during newscasts.

Operate professional robotic studio cameras.

Grip for commercial or other WKMG projects

Familiarity with Audio Boards, Audio Mixers and Microphones recommended.

Work on other Station Projects as assigned.

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.

Reports to Production Manager.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Minimum of two years experience in broadcast television production.

Must have clear understanding of news productions.

Must be motivated to learn all equipment.

Must possess and maintain driver’s license with driving record acceptable to the Company.

Reliable transportation required.

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG-TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume to:

Robert Kotek, Production Manager

rkotek@wkmg.com

No Phone Calls Please

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of the background checks, employment drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.











Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.