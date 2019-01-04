Top Local Stories
Pregnant victim gives birth after fiery crash that killed 7 on I-75
Traffic
Children killed in I-75 crash were traveling to Disney World, officials say
News
Disney docks Slinky Dog's tail
Theme Parks
Getty Images
Schumer: Trump said he would close gov't for a long time
Politics
Here's what's coming to the Orlando area in 2019
News
ClickO on the Go: Brawl over breakfast sandwich; search for blowtorch burglar
On The Go
You'll soon be able to drive on the I-4 bridge over Colonial Drive
News
Titan Motorsports refuses to cover damages after mechanic crashes customer's Audi
Investigators
6 events highlight weekend activities around Orlando area
News
Enterprise
Second Chance Presents 2019 Submission Form
Posted: 12:56 PM, January 04, 2019
Updated: 2:17 PM, January 04, 2019
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.
News Headlines
Teen's attempt to steal phone prompted fatal Parramore shooting, police say
WKMG 2019
SpaceX's Crew Dragon, Falcon 9 at Kennedy Space Center launch pad
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Elizabeth Warren hires Obama's chief digital strategist
Orlando mother arrested for driving with newborn, 1-year-old unbuckled,…
Pregnant victim gives birth after fiery crash that killed 7 on I-75
Latest Videos
Children killed in crash were on way to Disney
ClickO on the Go: Brawl over breakfast sandwich; search for blowtorch burglar
Slideshows
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Celebrities: Where were they born?
Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Stars who walked away from Hollywood
U.S./World News
Elizabeth Warren hires Obama's chief digital strategist
WPLG: Woman accused of stealing $20,000 worth of items from tourists' hotel room
Wilkie didn't disclose pro-Confederate associations
Senate to debate and vote on Syria policy next week