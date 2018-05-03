Social Media Producer

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Plan, coordinate, facilitate and execute social media strategies for all major platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat)

Leadership: Teach, inspire and train staff on social media use. Track staff progress on use of social media.

Ideas: Create and implement strategies to grow the News 6/ClickOrlando.com brand.

Responsible for tracking social media for content and crowdsourcing of news.

Propose story ideas in daily news meetings. Discuss, plan and implement social media aspects for news stories.

Responsible for content, use of video and graphics and logistical coordination.

Coordination of social media information to enhance station efforts in all departments.

Discretion, maturity and composure, especially under pressure.

Ability to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends and holidays.

Possess & and maintain valid driver’s license with acceptable driving record.

Reports to Digital Manager and News Director.

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

Bachelor's degree preferred.

Social media user and expert.

Must know how to properly post/copy pictures and videos to various social media sites.

Television news experience helpful.

Writing, producing or marketing experience preferred.

Ability to work in fast-paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.



LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume or email to: Daniel Dahm at ddahm@wkmg.com. (NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE)

Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.