Social Media Producer

WKMG-TV posts full-time job listing

RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Plan, coordinate, facilitate and execute social media strategies for all major platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat)
  • Leadership: Teach, inspire and train staff on social media use. Track staff progress on use of social media.
  • Ideas: Create and implement strategies to grow the News 6/ClickOrlando.com brand.
  • Responsible for tracking social media for content and crowdsourcing of news. 
  • Propose story ideas in daily news meetings. Discuss, plan and implement social media aspects for news stories.
  • Responsible for content, use of video and graphics and logistical coordination.
  • Coordination of social media information to enhance station efforts in all departments.
  • Discretion, maturity and composure, especially under pressure.
  • Ability to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends and holidays.
  • Possess & and maintain valid driver’s license with acceptable driving record.
  • Reports to Digital Manager and News Director.

 

QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:

  • Bachelor's degree preferred.
  • Social media user and expert.
  • Must know how to properly post/copy pictures and videos to various social media sites.
  • Television news experience helpful.
  • Writing, producing or marketing experience preferred.
  • Ability to work in fast-paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.
     

LOCATION OF POSITION:

WKMG -TV

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL  32804

 

TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:

Send resume or email to: Daniel Dahm at ddahm@wkmg.com. (NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE)

Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification. 

WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.  In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.

