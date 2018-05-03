Social Media Producer

RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Plan, coordinate, facilitate and execute social media strategies for all major platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat)
- Leadership: Teach, inspire and train staff on social media use. Track staff progress on use of social media.
- Ideas: Create and implement strategies to grow the News 6/ClickOrlando.com brand.
- Responsible for tracking social media for content and crowdsourcing of news.
- Propose story ideas in daily news meetings. Discuss, plan and implement social media aspects for news stories.
- Responsible for content, use of video and graphics and logistical coordination.
- Coordination of social media information to enhance station efforts in all departments.
- Discretion, maturity and composure, especially under pressure.
- Ability to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends and holidays.
- Possess & and maintain valid driver’s license with acceptable driving record.
- Reports to Digital Manager and News Director.
QUALIFICATIONS REQUIRED:
- Bachelor's degree preferred.
- Social media user and expert.
- Must know how to properly post/copy pictures and videos to various social media sites.
- Television news experience helpful.
- Writing, producing or marketing experience preferred.
- Ability to work in fast-paced environment with daily deadlines and changing priorities.
LOCATION OF POSITION:
WKMG -TV
4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY
ORLANDO, FL 32804
TO APPLY, PLEASE CONTACT:
Send resume or email to: Daniel Dahm at ddahm@wkmg.com. (NO PHONE CALLS, PLEASE)
Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment background checks, including drug screen, required reference checks and educational degree verification.
WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.
