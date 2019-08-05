Julian Finney/Getty Images

If you are looking to work in one of the most competitive television stations in Central Florida, this is where you need to be.

Our job opening could be your opportunity to get your foot in the door and turn a passion into a career.

WKMG News 6 is looking for a part-time sports videographer/editor who loves sports and news, is driven by the desire to create an interesting and engaging sportscast by communicating with the sports team and news producers and using top-notch techniques to showcase every story.

WKMG wins Edward R. Murrow, Emmy and AP awards. WKMG was just awarded the National Association of Broadcasters Service to Community award. This truly is an opportunity to work side by side with some of the best in the business.

Orlando news thrives on breaking news and often our breaking local story ends up as a national news headline. Come live, learn and work where news breaks.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Gather and process information leading to the development of sports/news stories for on-air presentation.

Ability to shoot and edit video.

Ability to format sports rundown.

Research, write and post stories for digital platforms, including mobile and social channels.

Travel to the scene of a story, gather and compile information into the proper form for editing and broadcast.

Cultivate and maintain credible sources.

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends, holidays, and irregular hours on a moment’s notice.

Coordinate news coverage activities with producers, other photographers, editors, news management.

Meet daily deadlines in a fast-paced environment.

Reports to News Director.

QUALIFICATIONS/REQUIREMENTS:

Learn quickly to edit accurately on Harris Velocity and Adobe Premiere edit systems.

Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays.

Discretion, maturity, and ability to maintain composure-especially under pressure.

A positive attitude that includes maturity and composure – especially under pressure.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience preferred.

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record to the Company.

Send resume directly to News Director:

WKMG –TV

Attn: Allison McGinley (amcginley@wkmg.com)

4466 JOHN YOUNG PARKWAY

ORLANDO, FL 32804

Note: Any offer of employment is conditional on successful completion of pre-employment drug screen and required reference checks, background, and educational degree verification. WKMG-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with Federal Law, WKMG-TV will comply with applicable State and Local Laws prohibiting employment discrimination. For more information about Graham Media Group careers please visit:



Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.