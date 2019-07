Topgolf Orlando is much more than a driving range.

It is where family and friends can get together and play competitive golf games in climate-controlled bays while enjoying an extensive menu with food and beverages.

It can be a small group or you can host private parties and functions.

There are a tons of HD TVs to watch the big games and music to make you feel like it is a party every visit!

