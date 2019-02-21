Win VIP package to Cocoa Beach Seafood & Music Fest

Shine your seafood cracker and bib!

“King Lobstah” is teaming up with WKMG News 6 for the 2017 Cocoa Beach Seafood & Music Fest.

The weekend will include live entertainment, incredible seafood and all-day family fun.

Victory Casino Cruises is making it possible for Central Florida viewers to come out and join us.

You could win a VIP package, including passes to the 3-day weekend event and an overnight stay.

Viewers must watch News 6 at 11 each night beginning Monday for the contest keyword. After receiving the keyword, the viewer will enter it in the entry form above for a chance to win. Viewers can enter once per night.

Event Details:

Friday, February 24 through Sunday, February 26

Alan Shepard Parkway

200 E. Cocoa Beach Causeway

Cocoa Beach, FL

Day 1 winner: Renee Montagna, of Cocoa Beach

Day 2 winner: Malena Cintronm, of Orlando

Day 3 winner: Ken Segal, of Orlando

Day 4 winner: Tracy Kunau, of Orlando

Day 5 winner: Chris Chosy, of Sanford

