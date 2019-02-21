Win VIP package to Cocoa Beach Seafood & Music Fest

Shine your seafood cracker and bib!
“King Lobstah” is teaming up with WKMG News 6 for the 2017 Cocoa Beach Seafood & Music Fest.
The weekend will include live entertainment, incredible seafood and all-day family fun.
Victory Casino Cruises is making it possible for Central Florida viewers to come out and join us.
You could win a VIP package, including passes to the 3-day weekend event and an overnight stay.
Viewers must watch News 6 at 11 each night beginning Monday for the contest keyword. After receiving the keyword, the viewer will enter it in the entry form above for a chance to win. Viewers can enter once per night.
Event Details:
Friday, February 24 through Sunday, February 26
Alan Shepard Parkway
200 E. Cocoa Beach Causeway
Cocoa Beach, FL
Day 1 winner: Renee Montagna, of Cocoa Beach
Day 2 winner: Malena Cintronm, of Orlando
Day 3 winner: Ken Segal, of Orlando
Day 4 winner: Tracy Kunau, of Orlando
Day 5 winner: Chris Chosy, of Sanford
