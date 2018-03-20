WKMG lottery error

ORLANDO, Fla. - On March 14, WKMG-TV inadvertently aired incorrect numbers for the Pick 2, Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5 drawing numbers.

The numbers that aired were actually from the previous day. The error was caused by a failure in the WKMG graphics system, which did not automatically update the numbers after they were manually input into the system.

WKMG regrets the error and has put steps into place to help prevent future incidents of this kind.

Here are the Winning Numbers for March 14 Evening Drawing:

Pick 2 5 6

Pick 3 4 1 7

Pick 4 9 0 2 0

Pick 5 0 0 2 3 0



