'Game of Thrones' vs. Google Street View: What do show's hot spots really look like?

A "Game of Thrones" tourist walks along a road known locally as The Dark Hedges in Belfast. According to recent figures, the HBO-produced series has contributed massively to the Northern Ireland economy (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images).

Even if you don't know much about "Game of Thrones," you might recognize some of the breathtaking locations in the show, just from ads or references from friends on Facebook.

It really is one of the most visually stunning shows on TV.

And if you're a die-hard fan, you probably know this all too well.

CNET, the consumer and technology website, recently put together a pretty cool story, asking its readers, "Ever wonder where (producers) got that amazing shot?"

"We've found 25 of the best real-life 'Game of Thrones' shooting locations on Google Street View and matched them up with shots from the HBO show," the article says. And CNET certainly delivered.

For example, you can see an HBO photo capturing Dragonstone Beach, where Melisandre first utters her famous phrase, "For the night is dark and full of terrors," and compare it to the actual beach used for Dragonstone, the Downhill Strand in County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, according to CNET.

Some of the other locations include Croatia, Spain, Iceland and Malta.

We love this idea!

Check out the story here.

