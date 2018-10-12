10 new shows, movies you need to watch on Netflix immediately

Opening up Netflix, with so many TV shows, movies and documentaries to choose from -- well, it can be just a tad overwhelming. Do you watch "The Office" again for the 100th time? Maybe take a trip down memory lane and watch "Friends" or "Cheers"? Or do you start something new?

Netflix is always releasing new and original TV shows and movies, so we rounded up some of our recent favorites that we highly suggest watching. Happy bingeing!

Getty Images Jonah Hill, at left, and Emma Stone attend the premiere for their new show, the Netflix original series "Maniac," on Sept. 20 in New York City (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix).



"Maniac"

Netflix's newest miniseries, "Maniac," which features an all-star cast including Emma Stone, Jonah Hill, Justin Theroux and national treasure Sally Field, is a sci-fi acid trip that is equal parts confusing and thrilling. The story follows two strangers as they make it to the final rounds of a crazy pharmaceutical trial set in a dystopian New York City.

"Made in Mexico"

Are you a fan of Bravo's "The Real Housewives," "Southern Charm" or any reality TV show that you have absolutely no shame about watching? Netflix's newest dip in the reality TV pond is "Made in Mexico," a docu-style reality TV show about a group of young and presumably wealthy people who live and socialize in Mexico City. The drama is on par with any Bravo reality show, and it's interesting to see a side of Mexico that is often not talked about.

Getty Images Alyssa Edwards poses in the press room at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas (David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia).

"Dancing Queen"

If you're a fan of "RuPaul's Drag Race," then you know the dancing diva behind "Dancing Queen," another new reality TV show from Netflix. If you haven't watched "Drag Race," then let me introduce you to Alyssa Edwards. A fan favorite from the show, Edwards is a part-time drag superstar and part-time owner and artistic director of Beyond Belief Dance Studio in Mesquite, Texas. "Dancing Queen" follows Edwards' explosive drag career, rocky home life and dealings with wild dance moms while molding young dancers into superstars.

"Nappily Ever After"

Based on the book of the same name by Trisha R. Thomas, "Nappily Ever After" is a Netflix original movie that follows Violet (Sanaa Lathan), a confident and successful African-American woman, as she goes through a life-changing realization. Violet has a seemingly perfect life -- and perfect hair -- until it all comes crashing down, and she realizes that her hair has been holding her back from being her most authentic self. This movie is so much more than a romantic comedy, and that's what makes it so good.

"Like Father"

Another Netflix original movie, "Like Father" stars Kelsey Grammar and Kristen Bell as an estranged father and daughter who must bond on a honeymoon vacation after Bell's character was left at the altar. Of course, the duo has its ups and downs on the trip, and eventually, the two bond, but Bell's performance truly steals the entire movie. Then again, when isn't she amazing?

Getty Images From left: Shannon Purser, Troye Sivan and RJ Cyler attend the afterparty for the Los Angeles premiere of "Sierra Burgess is a Loser" (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix).

"Sierra Burgess is a Loser"

While Netflix has many different types of original movies, the teen movies were pretty sparse until two new ones came along, one being "Sierra Burgess is a Loser." Starring Shannon Purser, who played fan favorite Barb on "Stranger Things," "Sierra Burgess" is a modern retelling of the "Cyrano de Bergerac" story that takes place in a high school and involves texting and catfishing. It's funny, smart and great to see Purser in a leading role. Long live Barb!

"To All The Boys I've Loved Before"

The second teen movie to be released by Netflix is "To All The Boys I've Loved Before," which is based on the book of the same name by Jenny Han. The movie follows Lara Jean (Lana Condor) as she navigates high school and her former crush, who turns into a fake boyfriend, which, of course, leads to her wanting him to be her real boyfriend. The book also has two sequels, so expect some more movies from Netflix featuring Lara Jean.

"Disenchantment"

Netflix's newest animated comedy comes from the creators behind "The Simpsons" and "Futurama," and we have a feeling that fans of those shows will absolutely love "Disenchantment." The show takes place in a medieval fantasy kingdom called Dreamland and stars Abbi Jacobson (of "Broad City") as Princess Bean, a rebellious girl who wants nothing to do with being a princess. The dry, social satire that makes "The Simpsons" so much fun is used in this show, and Bean and Lisa Simpson could be BFFs if they lived in the same town. Ten episodes are available now, with 10 more to come.

Getty Images Molly Shannon attends Netflix's "Private Life" red carpet and cocktail reception on Oct. 1 (Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix).

"Private Life"

This new indie movie stars Paul Giamatti and Kathryn Hahn as a married 40-something couple who are struggling with getting pregnant, and the movie deals with how that is affecting their relationship. It's mostly a comedy (the combo of Hahn and co-star Molly Shannon is a dream), but those serious talks and situations that women who have struggled with fertility issues have experienced are also prevalent.

"Big Mouth"

Now, "Big Mouth" isn't necessarily new, but the animated comedy about a bunch of preteens going through puberty does have a new season out, and it's just as hysterical as season 1. Comedian Nick Kroll is behind "Big Mouth," and his signature style of comedy just oozes out of this show. It's raunchy and will definitely bring you back to the humiliating period of your life when you were 13 years old.

Graham Media Group 2018