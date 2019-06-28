11 of the biggest surprises right now on Cameo

It’s been a while since we’ve checked in on Cameo, the site in which you can book personalized video shoutouts from the “famous” people who are willing to do so.

We put the word “famous” in quotes because you won’t find too many A-list actors or actresses on here. The bulk of the talent seems to be reality stars, YouTubers and former athletes. Which is cool -- who wouldn’t want a quick video shoutout from TJ Lavin?

Anyway, in perusing the site, we found 11 people or prices that stood out, either for their price or the fact that they were offering Cameos at all. Here they are:

1.) A shoutout from Flavor Flav costs $250.

There are a slew of stars listed for $50 to $100 (for example, Chris Kattan, of “SNL” fame, is priced at a moderate $70), but Flav will run you $250. Sure, he had a real moment in pop culture, especially with the VH1 breakout hit, “Flavor of Love,” which everyone seemed to be watching in the mid-2000s. But would you pay $250 of your hard-earned dollars for a short video from Flav?

2.) If you loved “The Office,” you’ll find some of your favorite stars.

As you can imagine, Steve Carell, John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer (who play Michael, Jim and Pam, respectively), have better things to do. But you can order a little video from “Jan,” or Melora Hardin ($299); “Kevin,” or Brian Baumgartner ($175); “Meredith,” or Kate Flannery ($145); and “Stanley,” or Leslie David Baker ($300).

3.) Here are a few other expensive prices that caught us off guard ...

Chris Harrison for $550 -- OK Bachelor Nation, apparently you’re willing to pony up! -- Gary Busey for $350, Kevin O’Leary from “Shark Tank” for $999, and the most expensive we’ve seen yet, Caitlyn Jenner for $2,500.

4.) The football legends are here!

Brett Favre, Troy Aikman, Antonio Brown (well, a legend in the making), Brian Urlacher and Terrell Owens are all on the list. Also, T.O. seems to have forgotten that he participated in MTV’s “The Challenge” in 2017. His price is quite high.

5.) Did you forget that these people existed?

They’re alive and well -- and making Cameos, apparently: let’s hear it for Andy Milonakis, Ken Bone, Ryan Lochte, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Cabrera, Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt and Daniel Franzese (who plays Damien in “Mean Girls”).

6.) Some rock legends are on Cameo, as well.

Including Dee Snider and Tommy Lee.

7.) Tony Hawk, are you better than this?

We wanted to think so, but now we’re not even sure after giggling over these tweets. We’ll let you charge $200 though, you sir, are a legend. (Seriously, if you know one skater, it’s Hawk, right?)

8.) A Cameo from Stormy Daniels is going for $250.

No further comment.

9.) Some pretty big names in baseball might make you a video.

We’re talking Jose Canseco, Roger Clemens, Ozzie Guillen and Johnny Damon.

10.) Basketball, too

Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Gary Payton were at the top of their game, and now they’re just out here making Cameos. No shade!

11.) Poor RG III

A Heisman Trophy winner who went on to be selected in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft -- second overall! -- now he’s just charging $100 a pop for these videos. It’s hard to feel truly bad for anyone that rich, but still. This likely isn’t the way he saw his career playing out.

A few final notes: Not all the celebrities keep the money they make off Cameo. Some give it to charity, so that’s a cool concept. It will tell you on that person’s page if that’s the case.

If you have an obscure YouTube star you follow, it’s likely worth it to order one of these for yourself or a relative’s birthday. Some are as cheap as $5 or $10.

And if you’re a fan of ABC’s “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette,” wait a few seasons before ordering a Cameo from your favorite lead. Nick Viall, for example, was “The Bachelor” in 2017, and a video clip from him will set you back $75. But the most recent “Bachelor” lead, Colton Underwood, is now going for $175.

Finally, you can order a Cameo from a dog. In fact, there’s a whole category for animals. Coconut Rice Bear will even charge you $35 (we don’t know who Coconut Rice Bear is, either).

Prices are current as of the time of publication. They are known to fluctuate a bit, so please look them up independently before getting annoyed if we’re $5 off.

