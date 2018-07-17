15 new books that should be on your summer reading list

It's almost the middle of summer, and if you haven't picked up a single book to read outside at a park, beach or even your own backyard then you're not doing summer correctly!

Luckily for you, we have compiled a list of books (mostly novels, but a few memoirs and collections of essays are thrown in for good measure) that have come out in 2018 that are buzzy, popular and just straight-up excellent. Some will make you laugh and some will make you cry (looking at you, "That Kind of Mother"), but they all are great reads for a relaxing summer.

Oh, and if you want to purchase anything from this list, click on the photo for a direct link where you can buy the item shown.

Enjoy!

"The Perfect Couple" by Elin Hilderbrand

The cover of this book alone just screams a sunny, summertime read, but as the saying goes, don't judge a book by its cover. Everything is going swimmingly during this Nantucket summer until someone is murdered right before the biggest wedding of the summer. Suddenly, every member of the wedding party is a suspect. We have a feeling you won't be putting this book down any time soon.

"When Life Gives You Lululemon" by Lauren Weisberger

Now this is the sequel we have been waiting for. The title alone gives it away that this book comes from Lauren Weisberger, the author of the iconic "The Devil Wears Prada." In "Lululemons," Weisberger gives us an update on what Emily has been up to since the last book. Emily, who was Miranda Priestly's original assistant, is now an image consultant for major celebrities dealing with a new set of issues when she leaves Hollywood for Connecticut.

"The Female Persuasion" by Meg Wolitzer

Not only does this book have one of the coolest covers ever, "The Female Persuasion" is described as, "equal parts cotton candy and red meat, in the best way" and "ultra-readable." This book deals with relationships between women, especially relationships between women who span decades in age.

"The Ensemble" by Aja Gabel

Playing in a string quartet has never been more dramatic and fascinating than in Aja Gabel's debut novel "The Ensemble." A group of four musicians join forces to make music together in a small ensemble and friendships and relationships immediately spark. Readers get an inside look at this crazy, musician world, but also get to see the ups and downs of young friendships.

"That Kind of Mother" by Rumaan Alam

Buzzfeed named "That Kind of Mother" one of the most anticipated books of 2018, and since its release it has lived up to the hype. Given the title, this book is clearly about motherhood, but unexpected themes of privilege, racism and class come into play that make this novel from Rumaan Alam so much more than a book about motherhood.

"An American Marriage" by Tayari Jones

This book is certified by Oprah's book club, so you know this is going to be quite the page-turner. Tayari Jones' novel follows a newlywed couple who are living the American Dream in Atlanta until the husband is arrested and sent to jail for 12 years for a crime that his wife knows he didn't commit. The book follows this couple's issues with being separated, new potential lovers and a reunion that shakes their marriage to its core.

"The Favorite Sister" by Jessica Knoll

Any fan of "The Real Housewives," "Vanderpump Rules," or any other Bravo reality show will devour this New York Times bestseller. The book follows the cast of a reality TV show called "Goal Diggers" and all of the over-the-top shenanigans that come with reality TV. There are enough twists and turns in this book to keep you on your feet the entire read.

"So Close to Being the Sh*t, Y'all Don't Even Know" by Retta

Retta is a national treasure and it's about time that the rest of America realizes this! The hilarious comedian tickled audiences when she played Donna on the beloved "Parks & Recreation," but as her memoir tells, there is so much more to Retta than a TV show. Retta's "roaches to riches" story is equal parts inspiring as it is hilarious.

"You Think It, I'll Say It" by Curtis Sittenfeld

This book is a collection of 10 short stories with incredibly addictive and well-thought-out characters that challenge the norms of society. There are stories about characters who are flawed and unlikable, yet you still come out rooting for them in the end.

"Something In The Water" by Catherine Steadman

Are you looking for a psychological thriller that will probably ruin the rest of your week but you don't care anyway because you crave the madness? Well, my friend, we have a book for you. "Something In The Water" follows a newly married couple on their honeymoon until things take a turn for the worse when they discover a secret. We have a feeling you'll be glued to this book.

"The President Is Missing" by Bill Clinton and James Patterson

All dads like James Patterson, right? The famous author is back, but this time he's brought along former President Bill Clinton to get some inside knowledge of the inside workings of the West Wing. The story takes place over three days when America is embroiled in a constitutional crisis and the fictional president is missing.

"The Restless Wave" by John McCain and Mark Salter

Sen. John McCain is in a unique position in his long life, and he takes a look back at it with the help from writer Mark Salter. McCain (who is battling brain cancer) tells the reader that he could be here for another five years, or dead before the book comes out, but he has some things that he'd like to say regardless of his situation. McCain talks about his family, legacy and his advice to America during these polarizing times.

"Not That Bad" edited by Roxane Gay

Edited with an introduction by Roxane Gay, "Not That Bad" is a collection of first-person essays telling the stories of rape, assault, harassment and so on and so on. They are deeply personal, heartbreaking and at times, inspiring stories that helped shape the current #MeToo movement. There are stories from actors Gabrielle Union, Ally Sheedy, writer Amy Jo Burns and many more.

"Any Man" by Amber Tamblyn

Actress Amber Tamblyn's debut novel takes the #MeToo movement and turns it on its side with her story about a female serial rapist and the havoc that she leaves behind in not only her male victims, but in the media and world of celebrity as well. Tambly writes from different viewpoints throughout the novel to show different sides to this already uncomfortable topic.

"Sharp Objects" by Gillian Flynn

OK, so "Sharp Objects isn't exactly new, but Gillian Flynn's (the author of "Gone Girl") first novel has been turned into an HBO mini series that debuted in early July starring Amy Adams and it is excellent. The story follows a green reporter who has to investigate the murders of two little girls back in her small hometown where gossip runs wild. Much like "Gone Girl," this book has enough twist and turns to keep you on the edge of your seat till the very last page.

