20 photos from the early 2000s that will make you feel super old

1.) Just a reminder that Jimmy Fallon used to look like a child and Drew Barrymore is ageless.

Actors Jimmy Fallon, Drew Barrymore and MTV VJ Quddus make an appearance on MTV's "Total Request Live" in 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

2.) Remember when "TRL's" Spring Break was the most lit week of the year?

Fat Joe and Ashanti perform during MTV Spring Break 2002 on the beach in front of the Grand Oasis Hotel in Cancun, Mexico. Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect

3.) Don't lie, we were all crying when Kelly Clarkson won "American Idol" singing "A Moment Like This."

"American Idol" winner Kelly Clarkson embraces Idol contestants at the Kodak Theatre in 2002. (photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect)

4.) Never forget.

Kim Kardashian and friends pose in the lobby during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Fall 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Katy Winn/Getty Images for IMG)

Also, can we please take a moment and enjoy that the original caption to this photo says "Kim Kardashian and friends?" Burn.

5.) RIP to the swoopy bang.

Actors Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale make an appearance on MTV "Total Request Live" at MTV Studios Time Square in 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

6.) We'd just like to know why these three are even together on "TRL."

Actors Shia Labeouf, Amanda Bynes and Raven Symone make an appearance on MTV's "Total Request Live" in 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

7.) RIP BRITTANY MURPHY 😭

Actress Brittany Murphy makes an appearance on MTV's "Total Request Live" in 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

8.) It's Ur-sher, baby!

Usher participates in a contest that will award the winner tickets to one of his up-and-coming concerts during MTV's "Total Request Live" at the MTV Times Square Studios in 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

9.) Still queens more than 15 years later.

Singer/actress Cher and actress Meryl Streep arrive at the 20th Century Fox film premiere of 'Stuck On You' December 8, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

10.) Why were Raven Symone and Lindsay Lohan hanging out with Olympian Michelle Kwan? The world will never know.

Actors Raven, Lindsay Lohan and figure skater/commentator Michelle Kwan attend the ABC Primetime Preview Weekend in 2003 at Disney's California Adventure in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images for US Weekly)

11.) The original Kardashians.

The Osbourne family on "TRL" at the MTV Studios in New York City. Jack, Sharon, Ozzy, and Kelly Osbourne in 2002. Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect

12.) What a time to be alive.

Rapper 50 Cent and VJ Nick Cannon kick off 'TRL High School Week' on MTV at the MTV Times Square Studios in 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

13.) Remember watching "A Walk To Remember" and crying hysterically?

Carson Daly, Mandy Moore, and Shane West during MTV's "TRL" at the MTV studios in New York City in 2002 Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect

14.) America's sweethearts right here.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears at the NBA All-Star Game in Philadelphia in February 2002. Photo by Scott Gries/NBAE/ImageDirect

15.) Can Netflix bring back "Lizzie McGuire" with Hilary Duff, please?

Actress Hilary Duff guest hosts on MTV's "TRL" at the MTV Studios in 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

16.) And they said "Avengers: Infinity War" was the greatest crossover event in history? They were wrong.

Pink, Lil' Kim, Mya and Christina Aguilera perform 'Lady Marmalade' at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

17.) Amanda, please!

Amanda Bynes during Nickelodeon's 16th Annual Kids' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in 2003 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)

18.) Get in loser, we're going shopping.

Paris and Nicky Hilton wait in their car outside a Golden Globes after party at Chaya in 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Mel Bouzad/Getty Images)

19.) This was the epitome of 2003 culture.

Model Paris Hilton poses with singer Lionel Richie's daughter, Nicole outside The Lounge Club in 2001 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Klein/Getty Images)

Also, Nicole Richie being refered as "Lionel Richie's daughter" is hilarious.

20.) Remember when Destiny's Child wore coordinated outfits to every event?

Destiny's Child greets fans while promoting their new album 'Survivor' in 2001 at Coconuts Music store in New York City. (Photo by George De Sota/Newsmakers)

So, feeling old yet?

