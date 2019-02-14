20 photos from the early 2000s that will make you feel super old

1.) Just a reminder that Jimmy Fallon used to look like a child and Drew Barrymore is ageless.
2.) Remember when "TRL's" Spring Break was the most lit week of the year?
3.) Don't lie, we were all crying when Kelly Clarkson won "American Idol" singing "A Moment Like This."
4.) Never forget.
Also, can we please take a moment and enjoy that the original caption to this photo says "Kim Kardashian and friends?" Burn.
5.) RIP to the swoopy bang.
6.) We'd just like to know why these three are even together on "TRL."
7.) RIP BRITTANY MURPHY 😭
8.) It's Ur-sher, baby!
9.) Still queens more than 15 years later.
10.) Why were Raven Symone and Lindsay Lohan hanging out with Olympian Michelle Kwan? The world will never know.
11.) The original Kardashians.
12.) What a time to be alive.
13.) Remember watching "A Walk To Remember" and crying hysterically?
14.) America's sweethearts right here.
15.) Can Netflix bring back "Lizzie McGuire" with Hilary Duff, please?
16.) And they said "Avengers: Infinity War" was the greatest crossover event in history? They were wrong.
17.) Amanda, please!
18.) Get in loser, we're going shopping.
19.) This was the epitome of 2003 culture.
Also, Nicole Richie being refered as "Lionel Richie's daughter" is hilarious.
20.) Remember when Destiny's Child wore coordinated outfits to every event?
So, feeling old yet?
