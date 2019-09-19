Central Florida Zoo lantern festival will feature 200-foot dragon

SANFORD, Fla. - The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens will be welcoming a few mythical creatures this November.

"Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild" is an Asian-inspired nighttime event featuring LED lantern plants and animals. The biggest of them, will be a 200-foot-long dragon lantern display. In total, there will be more than 30 of these creatures added to the nighttime landscape of the zoo.

"The festival perfectly integrates cultural traditions of China with the animals and gardens found at the zoo," Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens CEO Dino Ferri said.

The festival will run a total of 40 nights from Nov. 20 through Jan. 12, 2020, on Wednesday through Sunday nights from 6-10 p.m, and will be closed for both Christmas and Thanksgiving days.

Festival guests can also expect Asian and American food choices for sale to enjoy while gazing upon handmade flowers, cranes, rhinos and other internally LED lit creations.

Tickets for the event will go on purchase in early October, and general admission pricing starts at $18.50 per person.

