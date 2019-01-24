2019 lineup: Catch one of these concerts in the Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando area isn't just known for its adventure-packed theme parks. It's also known as a popular pit stop among top, touring artists.
With several venues for performers to visit, there's more than one artist you'll want to see this year.
Browse the list below of concerts you can catch in Central Florida this year, then start saving up for those tickets.
JANUARY
Who: Bring Me the Horizon
When: Friday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.
Where: CFE Arena
Click here for ticket information.
Who: TLC
When: Friday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.
Where: Hard Rock Live Orlando
Click here for ticket information.
Who: Kane Brown, Granger Smith and Raelynn
When: Saturday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.
Where: Amway Center
Click here for ticket information.
FEBRUARY
Who: Michael Buble
When: Saturday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.
Where: Amway Center
Click here for ticket information.
MARCH
Who: The Beach Boys
When: Saturday, March 2 at 8 p.m.
Where: Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center
Click here for ticket information.
Who: Julia Michaels
When: Monday, March 4 at 7 p.m.
Where: House of Blues Orlando
Click here for ticket information.
Who: Lionel Richie
When: Saturday, March 9 at 8 p.m.
Where: Amway Center
Click here for ticket information.
Who: Travis Scott
When: Friday, March 15 at 8 p.m.
Where: Amway Center
Click here for ticket information.
Who: Elton John
When: Monday, March 18 at 8 p.m.
Where: Amway Center
Click here for ticket information.
Who: Hozier, as part of the Wasteland, Baby! tour with special guest Jade Bird
When: Thursday, March 21 at 8 p.m.
Where: Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center
Click here for ticket information.
Who: Switchfoot
When: Saturday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m.
Where: House of Blues Orlando
Click here for ticket information.
Who: Tony Bennett
When: Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m.
Where: Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center
Click here for ticket information.
APRIL
Who: Tori Kelly, as part of The Acoustic Sessions tour
When: Wednesday, April 10 at 8 p.m.
Where: Hard Rock Orlando Live
Click here for ticket information.
Who: Bad Bunny
When: Thursday, April 11 at 8 p.m.
Where: Amway Center
Click here for ticket information.
Who: Cassadee Pope, Clare Dunn and Hannah Ellis, as part of the CMT Next Women of Country tour
When: Friday, April 12 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Where: Plaza Live Orlando
Click here for ticket information.
MAY
Who: MercyMe
When: Saturday, May 4 at 7 p.m.
Where: Amway Center
Click here for ticket information.
Who: Hillsong UNITED
When: Tuesday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: CFE Arena
Click here for ticket information.
Who: Tom Jones
When: Wednesday, May 8 at 8 p.m.
Where: Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center
Click here for ticket information.
Who: Jessie James Decker
When: Sunday, May 12 at 8 p.m.
Where: Bob Carr Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center
Click here for ticket information.
Who: Ariana Grande
When: Wednesday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Amway Center
Click here for ticket information.
JUNE
Who: Twenty One Pilots
When: Sunday, June 16 at 7 p.m.
Where: Amway Center
Click here for ticket information.
Who: “Weird Al” Yankovic, as part of Strings Attached – A Rock and Comedy Experience
When: Monday, June 10 at 8 p.m.
Where: Hard Rock Live Orlando
Click here for ticket information.
JULY
Who: Shawn Mendes
When: Tuesday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Amway Center
Click here for ticket information.
AUGUST
Who: Backstreet Boys
When: Saturday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m.
Where: Amway Center
Click here for ticket information.
SEPTEMBER
Who: Alan Jackson
When: Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Amway Center
Click here for ticket information.
OCTOBER
Who: Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson
When: Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.
Where: Amway Center
Click here for ticket information.
NOVEMBER
More dates will be added as they're released.
DECEMBER
More dates will be added as they're released.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.