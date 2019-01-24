2019 lineup: Catch one of these concerts in the Orlando area

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 18: Elton John performs during his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour at Madison Square Garden on October 18, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando area isn't just known for its adventure-packed theme parks. It's also known as a popular pit stop among top, touring artists.

With several venues for performers to visit, there's more than one artist you'll want to see this year.

Browse the list below of concerts you can catch in Central Florida this year, then start saving up for those tickets.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 31: Kane Brown performs onstage during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2019 on December 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

JANUARY

Who: Bring Me the Horizon

When: Friday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.

Where: CFE Arena

Click here for ticket information.

Who: TLC

When: Friday, Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.

Where: Hard Rock Live Orlando

Click here for ticket information.

Who: Kane Brown, Granger Smith and Raelynn

When: Saturday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center

Click here for ticket information.

VANCOUVER, BC - MARCH 25: Singer Michael Buble speaks on stage during the 2018 JUNO Awards at Rogers Arena on March 25, 2018 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

FEBRUARY

Who: Michael Buble

When: Saturday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

Where: Amway Center

Click here for ticket information.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 28: The Beach Boys perform during the 27th National Memorial Day Concert Rehearsals on May 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capitol Concerts)

MARCH

Who: The Beach Boys

When: Saturday, March 2 at 8 p.m.

Where: Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center

Click here for ticket information.

Who: Julia Michaels

When: Monday, March 4 at 7 p.m.

Where: House of Blues Orlando

Click here for ticket information.

Who: Lionel Richie

When: Saturday, March 9 at 8 p.m.

Where: Amway Center

Click here for ticket information.

Who: Travis Scott

When: Friday, March 15 at 8 p.m.

Where: Amway Center

Click here for ticket information.

Who: Elton John

When: Monday, March 18 at 8 p.m.

Where: Amway Center

Click here for ticket information.

Who: Hozier, as part of the Wasteland, Baby! tour with special guest Jade Bird

When: Thursday, March 21 at 8 p.m.

Where: Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center

Click here for ticket information.

Who: Switchfoot

When: Saturday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: House of Blues Orlando

Click here for ticket information.

Who: Tony Bennett

When: Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m.

Where: Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center

Click here for ticket information.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 15: Bad Bunny performs onstage during the 19th annual Latin GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for LARAS)

APRIL

Who: Tori Kelly, as part of The Acoustic Sessions tour

When: Wednesday, April 10 at 8 p.m.

Where: Hard Rock Orlando Live

Click here for ticket information.

Who: Bad Bunny

When: Thursday, April 11 at 8 p.m.

Where: Amway Center

Click here for ticket information.

Who: Cassadee Pope, Clare Dunn and Hannah Ellis, as part of the CMT Next Women of Country tour

When: Friday, April 12 at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Where: Plaza Live Orlando

Click here for ticket information.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 06: Ariana Grande preforms at Billboard Women In Music 2018 on December 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard)

MAY

Who: MercyMe

When: Saturday, May 4 at 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center

Click here for ticket information.

Who: Hillsong UNITED

When: Tuesday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: CFE Arena

Click here for ticket information.

Who: Tom Jones

When: Wednesday, May 8 at 8 p.m.

Where: Walt Disney Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center

Click here for ticket information.

Who: Jessie James Decker

When: Sunday, May 12 at 8 p.m.

Where: Bob Carr Theater at the Dr. Phillips Center

Click here for ticket information.

Who: Ariana Grande

When: Wednesday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Amway Center

Click here for ticket information.

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 28: "Weird Al" Yankovic performs at The Best Fest Presents GEORGE FEST An Evening To Celebrate The Music Of George Harrison at The Fonda Theatre on September 28, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer…

JUNE

Who: Twenty One Pilots

When: Sunday, June 16 at 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center

Click here for ticket information.

Who: “Weird Al” Yankovic, as part of Strings Attached – A Rock and Comedy Experience

When: Monday, June 10 at 8 p.m.

Where: Hard Rock Live Orlando

Click here for ticket information.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 31: Shawn Mendes performs onstage during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2019 on December 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for dcp)

JULY

Who: Shawn Mendes

When: Tuesday, July 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Amway Center

Click here for ticket information.

WANTAGH, NY - JUNE 16: (L-R) Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, Nick Carter, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell of The Backstreet Boys perform at 103.5 KTU's KTUphoria on June 16, 2018 in Wantagh City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for 103.5 KTU)

AUGUST

Who: Backstreet Boys

When: Saturday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m.

Where: Amway Center

Click here for ticket information.

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: Alan Jackson performs onstage during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SEPTEMBER

Who: Alan Jackson

When: Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Amway Center

Click here for ticket information.

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Thomas Rhett performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

OCTOBER

Who: Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson

When: Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center

Click here for ticket information.

NOVEMBER

More dates will be added as they're released.

DECEMBER

More dates will be added as they're released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.