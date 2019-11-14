The best movies on Disney+ you have to watch

Disney+ is finally here, and it seems like everyone is using the new streaming service.

If you started using Disney+, you probably realized there are a TON of movies to watch, as well as TV shows and specials that have been hidden in the Disney vault for years.

Trying to figure out what movie to watch first is overwhelming since the options are endless, but we are here to help you out with this situation.

So, without further ado, here are some of the best movies to watch first on Disney+.

"The Sound of Music"

There is nothing better than "The Sound of Music."

Julie Andrews poses during a presentation of the film "The Sound of Music" at a 40th anniversary celebration (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for AFI).

It's a classic movie that the entire family can get behind and enjoy together. The only downside is that you'll probably have "Do-Re-Mi" stuck in your head.

"The Parent Trap"

Long ago, Lindsey Lohan was one of the most beloved child actors, and "The Parent Trap" is a perfect example of how good of an actor she was. There are so many iconic moments in this film you'll love watching it again.

"James and the Giant Peach"

How cool would it be to travel to New York City in a giant peach with a gang of hilarious overgrown insects? "James and the Giant Peach" is an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s 1961 kids’ book and the movie made the story even better.

"A Goofy Movie"

It was about time that one of Disney's most beloved characters, Goofy, got his own movie, and it featured his lovable son, Max. "A Goofy Movie" may be one of the most underrated Disney flicks, especially considering how great the songs are in the movie. Anyone else love the song "Stand Out?"

"Who Framed Roger Rabbit"

If you want to watch something that is funny, witty and just a little bit insane, then look no further than "Who Framed Roger Rabbit." All your favorite cartoon characters are in full force in this movie as they interact with real life actors. Not only is this movie visually pleasing to watch, but the thread of mystery keeps you hooked until the end.

"The Sandlot"

Is there a more perfect movie than "The Sandlot?" We don't think so. You can't help but fall in love with this group of kids who just want to play baseball all day long. This movie is a classic, and it's about time it's on a streaming service.

"Miracle"

Disney+ has a slew of inspiring sports flicks for you to watch, which includes the triumphant movie "Miracle," which is about the U.S. men's hockey team as they beat the Soviet Union during the 1980 Winter Olympics.

"Inside Out"

Pixar movies are in full force on Disney+, including one of the best Pixar movies ever, "Inside Out."

Left to right are actress Mindy Kaling, director Pete Docter, actor Lewis Black, actor Bill Hader, producer Jonas Rivera, actress Amy Poehler and actress Phyllis Smith at the premiere of Disney-Pixar's "Inside Out" (Kevin Winter/Getty Images).

The movie follows the emotions inside a little girl's head, which is something most of us wouldn't have expected from Pixar.

"Moana"

It was a glorious time when "Moana" was available to stream on Netflix, which is why many were sad to see the beloved Disney film leave the streaming service. But now, "Moana" is on Disney+ -- and we can all enjoy the beauty and wonder that is "Moana."

"Star Wars: A New Hope"

It's pretty major that Disney+ has all the "Star Wars" movies, so why not begin with the movies that started it all? "A New Hope" introduced us to the galaxy that is very far away, and some fans might even admit it's the best film in the franchise.

What movies are you looking forward to watching? Let us know in the comments below.