Theme Park expo returns to Orlando showcasing world of amusement

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 1,100 exhibitors from around the world came together this week at the Orange County Convention Center to showcase what’s new and exciting in the world of amusements for the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions expo, known as IAAPA.

“It’s everything from a theme park to a family entertainment center, museums, zoos and even cruises. If they come here to IAAPA expo they can find something new to continue to entertain their guests,” IAAPA Global communications director Susie Storey said.

Forty thousand attendees at the expo were invited to check out Carnival Cruise Line’s newest addition -- the first at sea roller coaster -- Bolt.

“We’re setting the pace there as far as new attractions on cruise ships. It’ll ride like a Ducati motorcycle, you can control the speed, it’ll go up to 40 miles an hour,” Chris Chiames, Chief communications officer for Carnival, said. “August 2020 it will be coming to Port Canaveral here so we’re very excited about this.”

Another new ride coming in spring 2020 will be the Ice Breaker.

“It has a 48-inch tall rider height requirement so it’s a really good stepping stone for younger kids,” Brian Andrelczyk, vice president of design and engineering for SeaWorld Orlando, said.

It will be SeaWorld Orlando’s 6th roller coaster which will feature a launch coaster.

“it’s not just any launch(ed) coaster, it has 4 launches on the ride, including a backward launch steepest beyond vertical drop, 93-foot tall spike tilted 100 degrees,” Andrelczyk said. “There’s a lot of exciting twists, turns, and hills over 2,750 feet worth of travel distance.”

Everything from virtual reality experiences to new bumper cars, robots, thrilling roller coaster rides and traditional games like water gun games and a favorite of many, whack a mole are being featured during the week-long expo.