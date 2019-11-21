What you need to know before diving into season 3 of 'The Crown'

Fans of Netflix's addicting TV show "The Crown" have been waiting two long years for a new season, and prayers were finally answered when the streaming service dropped season three over the weekend.

If you haven't been paying attention to the news surrounding "The Crown," you may be surprised to see some new faces. Queen Elizabeth II and her royal entourage are played by entirely different actors since the new season is portraying the queen during her midlife.

While fans may be upset to see favorite like Claire Foy and Vanessa Kirby, who respectively played Queen Elizabeth II and her sister, Princess Margaret, not in the show anymore, you'll be delighted to know that Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham-Carter, who are now playing the iconic sisters, are doing just as good a job.

Because it has been two years since we've checked in with "The Crown," here are a few refreshers to keep in mind before you binge the new season of this excellent period drama.

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret are at odds

Something the new season of the show is drilling home to us is the rocky relationship between the queen and her younger sister. Princess Margaret has always been unhappy with the expectations that come with being in the royal family (remember when she wasn't allowed to marry her true love, Peter Townsend?), and that theme will stay true in the new season. Margaret is now stuck in a loveless relationship that drives her crazy, so get ready for her to act out, which will of course bother the queen.

The queen's children begin to learn the pressures of being in the royal family

The last time we saw Prince Charles and Princess Anne they were much younger, and the new season focuses on them learning what it means to be in the royal family. Charles not only faces immense pressure at school and through the British tabloids, but his parents expect a lot out of him, as well. We'll also get a visit from someone who will later become very important in Charles' life, the one and only Camilla Shand.

The queen and Prince Phillip seem to be in a much better place

You'll remember from the first two seasons of "The Crown" that the queen and her husband, Prince Phillip, always didn't have the best relationship. The queen has responsibilities and duties, while Prince Phillip felt lost and unimportant, which of course, led to rumors of an affair. Since the dust has settled, the queen and Prince Phillip seem to be in a much better place, with him supporting her more than he ever has.

There's a new prime minister

It was super fun to watch John Lithgow play the iconic Winston Churchill in the first two seasons of the show, but as time goes on, we see the queen interactions with other prime ministers, which are usually very complicated relationships. When season three starts, a new prime minister is in charge: Harold Wilson of the Labour party. The Conservative party was in power for quite some time, so this is a huge obstacle the queen must deal with.

Will you be watching the new season of "The Crown?" Let us know what you think about it in the comments below.