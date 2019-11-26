Creative City Project previews upcoming events in Central Florida
Cole NeSmith kicks off the holiday season with some local events
ORLANDO, Fla. – Creative City Project founder Cole NeSmith joined the News 6 at Nine show Tuesday to give us a sneak peek at some local can’t-miss events beginning this weekend.
Take a look below at some of the holiday shows in Central Florida and watch NeSmith’s full interview at the top of this story.
FusionFest
The annual event celebrates diversity, inclusion and collaboration in Central Florida.
When: Nov. 30- Dec. 1 (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Dr. Phillips Center
For tickets and more information, click here and at fusionfest.org.
The Nutcracker by Orlando Ballet
When: Dec. 13-15, 20-23
Where: Dr. Phillips Center WALT DISNEY THEATER
For tickets and more information: https://orlandoballet.org/event/the-nutcracker-5/
A Classic Christmas by the Bach Festival Society of Winter Park
When: Beginning Dec. 14
Where: Knowles Memorial Chapel
For tickets and more information: https://www.orlandoatplay.com/event/a-classic-christmas-6/ and https://bachfestivalflorida.org/
