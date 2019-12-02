In this Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 photo, a memorial plaque for eleven concertgoers killed at a 1979 concert stands between Great American Ballpark and Heritage Bank Arena, in Cincinnati. Tragedy four decades ago linked the British rock band The Who to a small suburban city in Ohio. In recent years, members of the community and the band have bonded through a project to memorialize the three teens from Finneytown who were killed in a frantic stampede of people trying to get into The Whos Dec. 3, 1979, Cincinnati concert. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

FINNEYTOWN, OH – Tragedy four decades ago linked the British rock band The Who to a small suburban city in Ohio.

In recent years, members of the community and the band have bonded through a project to memorialize the three teens from Finneytown who were among 11 people killed in a frantic stampede of people trying to get into The Who’s Dec. 3, 1979, Cincinnati concert.

Finneytown alums say well over 100 more of their schoolmates were at the concert, and most everyone else in the community has some connection to it.

A memorial scholarship fund launched in 2010 has benefited 27 Finneytown students so far, with help from The Who, highlighted last year by Roger Daltrey’s visit to the memorial site.

