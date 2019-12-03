She’s back and she’s in charge.

Scarlett Johansson will depict the famous female Avenger, Black Widow in a new origin film that takes place during the pre-Iron Man era.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead. If you haven’t seen ‘Avengers: Endgame’ yet, you may want to think twice about reading on.

The film comes after Black Widow lost her life in the final installation of the Avengers franchise.

Not much is known about Natasha Romanova’s (aka Black Widow) beginnings, except for her previous relationship with Hawkeye, a fellow Avenger. The trailer teases her history has many stand-offs, complicated relationships and promises to actually explain what happened in Budapest.

The trailer looks into Black Widow’s life as a spy and assassin and whatever family she has and what’s come of their reunion.

According to the film, the action is set after events of “Captain America: Civil War” and before “Avengers: Infinity War.” Viewers could expect to gain more context about the mysterious female superhero.

The action movie is set to kick off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Watch the trailer below.