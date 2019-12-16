New trailer released for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Tom Cruise is back for a “Top Gun” sequel.

Paramount Pictures released Monday a new trailer for the movie “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The original came out in 1986 and was a smash hit.

“Top Gun Maverick” will also feature Jon Hamm and Glen Powell.

Val Kilmer is reprising his role as Maverick's nemesis, Tom "Iceman" Kazansky.

Kelly McGillis, who portrayed Maverick's love interest in the original, is not returning.

“Top Gun Maverick” is set to hit the big screen June 26, 2020.