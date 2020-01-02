Robin Williams’ daughter gets Genie using Instagram’s viral Disney character filter

Zelda Williams’, the daughter of the late Robin Williams, got a fun surprise that brought a smile to her face and many others when the video went viral.

When using the “Which Disney character are you” filter that has gone viral on Instagram, Zelda was assigned the Genie from Aladdin.

This random selection brought much delight to her because her father, who died in 2014, was known for voicing that very character in 1992.

Zelda could’ve got one of several dozen characters but she got the Genie.

When posting the 6-second video to Twitter on Dec. 30, fans weighed in that it was a sign from her dad.

The video has been viewed 1.8 million times as of Thursday morning.