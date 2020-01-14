Co-producer of police documentary pushes for funding

ORLANDO, Fla. – A documentary that focuses on police perception could help ease tensions between authorities and the communities they serve, but the creators say they need additional funding to make that happen.

Deb Ortiz, founder of Code 9 in Tampa and co-producer of “Monochrome,” was on News 6 at Nine Tuesday to push for the extra $10,000 in donations needed to make the film’s $20,000 Kickstarter goal.

The all-or-nothing campaign ends Jan. 19, meaning the project will only be able to continue if the goal is met.

Tracy Melchior, the former star of CBS soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful,” is also a producer of the documentary. As part of the film, she will host a series of conversations with first responders and civilians about the current state of affairs when it comes to the public perception of police.

“The film is about mutual respect,” Melchior told News 6 earlier this month. “It just kind of warms things up. We need this mutual understanding.”

Incentives are being offered for anyone who pledges at least $10 for the project.

For more information on “Monochrome,” watch Ortiz’s interview in the video player above. You can also click here to donate.