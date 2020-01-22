Everything’s gonna be alright: Alicia Keys is performing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – R&B icon Alicia Keys will be going on tour for the first time in nearly seven years and she has a stop in Orlando planned.

Fans of the 15-time Grammy Award winner can expect to hear new releases such as “Underdog” and “Time Machine,” and throwback classics that dominated the charts in the early 2000s, including “If I Ain’t Got You,” “Fallin'” and “No One.”

Keys will take the stage Sept. 19 at the Walt Disney Theater at The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at $69.50 and go on sale Monday.

News of ALICIA - The World Tour was made shortly after the songstress announced the debut of her seventh studio album, which will be released worldwide on March 20.

The artist will also play shows in Jacksonville, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale.

Tickets to see Keys in Orlando will be sold here.