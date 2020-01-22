Gayle King sits down with Lizzo, other nominees ahead of Grammy Awards

ORLANDO, Fla. – Music’s biggest night is set to take place this weekend and CBS News’ Gayle King sat down with some of music’s biggest stars ahead of it.

As part of a one-hour special that will air on the network, King sat down with Grammy nominees Lizzo, Billie Eilish, the Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X and Blake Shelton to learn about their personal lives, what goes into making their music and other never-before-heard details.

[PERFORMANCES: Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Aerosmith to perform at Grammy Awards]

.@BlakeShelton says he “certainly didn’t expect” a GRAMMY nomination this year by @RecordingAcad. “I'm just lucky enough to still have some records that get played on the radio.”



More TOMORROW night with @GayleKing during @CBS’ #GRAMMYs special at 10/9c. https://t.co/O7eYbumMPz pic.twitter.com/fxjwh7iPkD — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 22, 2020

Three-time Grammy Award winner Gwen Stefani will also make an appearance in the special.

Before the special airs, King is talking to the News 6 at Nine team Thursday morning about what viewers can expect to see.

The Gayle King Grammy Special will air Thursday at 10 p.m. on News 6.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will air on News 6 Sunday at 8 p.m.