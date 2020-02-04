‘Cancer came back:’ Shannen Doherty announces she’s in stage four

Actress Shannen Doherty announced Tuesday her cancer has returned and it’s stage 4.

This announcement came in a sit-down interview on Good Morning America.

“I have stage 4. My cancer came back,” Doherty revealed.

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and then years later was in remission, according to the interview.

The actress announced this new diagnosis came last year and she’s been battling it privately.

“I don’t think that I’ve processed it,” Doherty said. “It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways. There are definitely days where I say ‘why me.’”

She even returned to acting after the diagnosis for the “90210” reboot mere months after her costar Luke Perry died.

The announcement was made by Doherty now because she wanted her fans to hear it from her first. The actress is currently battling with her insurance company over her damaged home from the 2018 Woolsey Fire in California and her health status could be revealed in court documents, she said.