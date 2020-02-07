Thank you, Netflix: You can now stop autoplaying previews, here’s how

Whether you like Netflix’s autoplaying previews or not, you can now turn them off.

Netflix announced they took customers’ feedback to heart and will now allow members to control whether they see autoplay previews or not.

Officials with the streaming company said in a tweet, “Some people find this feature helpful. Others not so much. We’ve heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix.”

We've heard the feedback loud and clear — members can now control whether or not they see autoplay previews on Netflix. Here's how: https://t.co/6V2TjEW6HD https://t.co/zbz4E8fVab — Netflix US (@netflix) February 6, 2020

Here’s how to turn off autoplay:

Sign in to Netflix on a web browser. Click Manage Profiles from the menu. Select the profile you want to update. Check or uncheck the Autoplay previews while browsing on all devices option.

Netflix officials warned users might not see the changes on all devices immediately. A tip to help speed up the process it to switch between profiles to help trigger the changes on your account, according to Netflix.

