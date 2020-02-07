Wickedly fun ‘Villains After Hours’ returns to Disney’s Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla – Disney villains are set to return to rule the six lands of the Magic Kingdom starting Feb. 7.

The separately ticketed, special nighttime event lets a limited number of guests experience the park for an additional three hours after it closes on select nights.

Guests can enjoy frightfully fun entertainment, themed photo ops, sinfully delicious cuisine and park entry as early as 7:00 p.m.

News 6 reporter Nadeen Yanes checked out the event last year and gave five reasons to check it out.

Hercules characters Hades, Meg and a number of Disney villains will take over Cinderella’s castle in the “Villains Unite the Night” stage show.

Maleficent lights up Cinderella's castle during the finale of Villains Unite the Night (WKMG-TV)

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Space Mountain” attractions will also get some wickedly fun enhancements.

Two times during the night the Maleficent fire breathing dragon float will lurk around the Magic Kingdom.

Disney officials said new this year, Maleficent will be joined by the villains’ cursed caravan which will feature characters Gaston, Oogie Boogie, Cruella DeVil, Captain Hook and more.

Disney Villains After Hours at Magic Kingdom Park (WKMG-TV)

A number of specialty themed food and beverage selections will be available.

New treats this year:

Painting the roses red: cheesecake mousse with raspberry gelée, red cocoa butter, and buttercream leaves.

Body language: cookies and cream mousse with chocolate cake, glaçage, and meringue tentacles garnished with a chocolate shell.

Five dozen eggs slush: a frozen custard with brown sugar topped with whipped cream and garnished with a cinnamon stick.

Check out food options below.

Full Screen 1 / 11 Poor Unfortunate Soul (Available at Storybook Treats) – Black raspberry soft-serve over Cherry Coke garnished with a sugar crown

Event admission includes free ice cream products, popcorn and select bottled beverages available at carts stationed throughout the park.

Click here to check out the new and exclusive merchandise available at the event.

New and Exclusive Merchandise for Disney Villains After Hours (Disney Parks Blog)

Tickets for the event are now on sale.

You can purchase tickets in advance for $145 plus tax or $155 plus tax on the event night.

Click here to purchase tickets for the event.