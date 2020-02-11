Disney World raises prices for annual passes again

If you were thinking of becoming a Disney annual passholder or renewing your pass here’s a heads up that the prices went up again.

Four Florida resident passes and two out of state passes saw price increases, as seen on Disney’s website.

Three of the four Florida resident passes increased by $20 and one increased by $10. The two out-of-state passes increased by 6%.

The price comes almost eight months after the last price increase in June 2019.

[RELATED: Get magical start to 2020 with $49 Disney Florida resident ticket deal | Pricey pair of ears: $600 Mickey Mouse designer ear hat arrives at Disney parks]

Florida resident passes:

Platinum Plus Pass: $999, no change

Platinum Pass: $899, no change

Gold Pass: $719, up from $699

Silver Pass: $539, up from $519

Select Pass: $439, no change

Weekday Select Pass: $369, up from $349

Epcot After 4 Pass: $319, up from $309

Waterparks Pass: $139, no change

Out of state passes:

Platinum Plus Pass: $1295, up from $1219, 6.2% increase

Platinum Pass: $1195, up from $1119, 6.8% increase