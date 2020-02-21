Attention country music fans: Luke Combs making tour stop in Orlando
Beer never broke your heart and neither will Luke Combs as he’s making a tour stop in Orlando.
Luke Comb’s “What You See Is What You Get Tour” will be at the Amway Center in Orlando on Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.
The ACM, CMA and CMT Award-winning artist’s performance with a new in-the-round stage design.
Joining Combs is Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 28 at 10 a.m.
In November, “What You See Is What You Get” made its debut at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart with 172,000 equivalent units sold.
