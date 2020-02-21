The Weeknd coming to Orlando in July for world tour

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Weeknd is scheduled to play at the Amway Center on July 21 as part of his new world tour “The After Hours Tour.”

The Amway Center announced Thursday that The Weeknd is launching this tour in support of his upcoming album “After Hours." He will be accompanied by Sabrina Claudio and Don Toliver.

"The After Hours Tour showcases state-of-the-art production and one of the most innovative stage endeavors ever designed, featuring the most LED lights and video elements for an arena show,” a news release from Amway Center said.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $26.75 to $147.25 and will be available on TicketMaster.com.

Every North American ticket purchased online will include a CD of the new album, which is set to drop March 20.