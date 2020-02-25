Disney adds Impossible Foods to its menus

This may be the biggest announcement yet for Impossible’s plant-based meat substitute.

Disney announced it was making Impossible the “preferred” plant-based burger at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort and Disney Cruise Line, according to CNN.

"There's a level of trust associated with Disney," Dennis Woodside, president of Impossible Foods, told CNN Business. "If Disney put us on the menu, then people are more likely to try it."

Guests can find the Impossible Burger available now at Tony’s Town Square Restaurant in Magic Kingdom. It will then be available this spring at Smokejumpers Grill at Disney California Adventure.

Disney has not yet said how many restaurants will offer Impossible items.

“It certainly has all the components we’re looking for when it comes to flavor [and] texture,” Disneyland’s Head Chef John State told CNN Business. “It’s a big game changer.”