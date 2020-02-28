Final episode of Hawaii Five-0 to air on April 3

Hawaii Five-0 will air the final episode of the series at 9 p.m. on April 3, according to CBS officials.

The show will end it’s 10-season run with a two-hour episode.

“It’s never easy to say goodbye to a hit franchise that carried on the legacy of the original with such distinction while establishing its own signature style,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment in a news release. “From episode one, HAWAII FIVE-0 has been a huge success for us. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast, and crew, it has played a key role for a decade on our schedule and helped establish our powerhouse Friday night. We cannot be prouder of its quality and longevity and are thankful for the passionate fan devotion it inspired.”

The series finale will be the show’s 240th episode.

CBS officials said the show has been watched by almost 40 million viewers this season.

The show started on Sept. 20, 2010.

James Marsters, William Sadler, and Mark Dacascos will appear in the final episode.