'Judge Judy’ ending after 25 seasons, but there’s more in store for Judy Sheindlin

The upcoming season of reality court TV “Judge Judy” will be the last.

Judy Sheindlin made the announcement in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on Monday.

She said the 25th season of “Judge Judy” on CBS will be the final one.

According to judgejudy.com, in the 2018-19 season, her show averaged 10 million viewers a day.

That year she pocketed $147 million and was the highest-paid TV host, according to Forbes.

If you're a big fan, don't worry Sheindlin said she isn't retiring.

She teased, but didn’t give many details, about a new show in the works called “Judy Justice.”