CBS ‘Love Island’ casting call stops in Orlando seeking Florida singles

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida singles showed off their moves for CBS “Love Island” producers Wednesday in Orlando hoping to earn a spot on the reality show.

Among those who showed up at Ember to audition for producers, were a couple of ladies who skipped school and work for a chance to be the show’s next contestants.

“We’ve been practicing our slow-mo run in heels,” said Miranda, showing off her moves. “I think if you can nail that you’ve already got like a step up above everybody else.”

Another of the aspiring contestants said the show will give her an opportunity at feeling some butterflies in her stomach.

“I like boys, I like girls and I have never been in love," she said. "I’m out here tryin’ to find some love on ‘Love Island.’”

Others are giving love another try after going through heartache.

“I’m currently single. (After a) bad break up, my mother said, ‘Hey you should try this out’,” a Winter Garden resident at the audition said.

The same goes for an Orlando resident who seems to be having some bad luck when it comes to the dating scene.

“I just hope that I’m chosen because I feel like my heart’s been broken so many times that it’s time for me to find love,” she said.

The CBS reality show was picked up for a second season this summer. “Love Island” features a group of single islanders who embark on a summer of love and friendships -- they have to couple up and those who fail to find a partner risk being dumped from the island.

Matthew Hoffman is back as the show’s narrator.

“The track of the narrator is really specific and it’s really fun to comment on the world of reality that we have created is pretty pretty special,” Hoffman said. “I can’t comment on anything, I do know that we’re going all in and that we’re amping up.”

During the Orlando casting call, participants had a chance to meet Season 1 islander, Alexandra Stewart.

"I think I actually found out who I was and how I really stand out for things that I truly believe in," Stewart said. "It was just the best time of my life. Not only did I come out of it with a boyfriend but I met best friends for life."

Although things didn't work out for Stewart, last year her relationship with another contestant ended, she offered some advice for future islanders.

“Be yourself, just completely yourself, because everyone can see on TV what you’re on TV 24/7 they could see right through it if you’re being fake so I think that’s the No. 1 thing,” she said. “You definitely have to be going in looking for love.”

“Love Island” premieres May 21.