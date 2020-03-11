Disney+ working on ‘Beauty and the Beast’ prequel
Six-episode series to feature musical numbers, report says
Gaston may be getting his own Disney+ series.
The streaming service is reportedly working on a “Beauty and the Beast” prequel.
It would star Luke Evans and Josh Gad in the same roles they had in the 2017 film, CNN reported, citing a source that has knowledge of the project.
The six-episode series will feature musical numbers, according to the report.
