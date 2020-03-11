72ºF

Disney+ working on ‘Beauty and the Beast’ prequel

Six-episode series to feature musical numbers, report says

Josh Gad (left) plays Disney's first gay character, LeFou, in Beauty and the Beast (Disney)

Gaston may be getting his own Disney+ series.

The streaming service is reportedly working on a “Beauty and the Beast” prequel.

It would star Luke Evans and Josh Gad in the same roles they had in the 2017 film, CNN reported, citing a source that has knowledge of the project.

The six-episode series will feature musical numbers, according to the report.

