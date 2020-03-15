70ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

70ºF

Entertainment

Tim Allen shares get well message with ‘Toy Story’ co-star Tom Hanks after he contracted COVID-19

No toy gets left behind!

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Tags: Coronavirus, Health, Disney, Toy Story
Image: Toy Story 4/TMDb
Image: Toy Story 4/TMDb

Disney Legend Tim Allen, best known for his roles in “The Santa Claus” and “Toy Story” films, shared a heartfelt message to fellow “Toy Story” co-star Tom Hanks after he and his wife contracted the coronavirus while in Australia.

In order to boost the spirits of the couple, Allen hopped onto Twitter to express his well wishes to the couple.

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen have been voicing the toy duo of Woody and Buzz since Toy Story’s debut in 1995. The pair appear to be good friends even outside of the toy box.

The two-time Oscar winner is easily the most famous person yet to come public and disclose a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are currently isolated in an Australian hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

In a time when everything seems grim, it’s important to think like Buzz Lightyear and remember to stick together!

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: